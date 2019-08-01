Trump visits Cincinnati for campaign rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump will make a campaign stop in Cincinnati Thursday night as he looks ahead to his 2020 re-election bid.

U.S. Bank Arena is already busy in preparation for the rally. The doors open to the public at 4 pm Thursday.

The President is expected to take the stage around 7 pm but several will speak before that including Vice President Trump, Governor Mike DeWine and others.

Trump is expected to celebrate economic successes in the region at the rally. Signs can be seen around the area saying, “JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!”.

