Trump campaign’s election lawsuits face uphill battle, experts say

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – As the Trump campaign pursues legal action in several states regarding the election, some experts say the odds are stacked against the president that challenges in multiple states would work out in his favor.

Many voters told 2 NEWS they are anxiously awaiting the results of the presidential election, including first-time voter Samong Beal, who said she has been following the process closely on TV.

“I want to know what’s going on,” she said. “I can’t wait ’til it’s over.”

With the race so close in several states, some experts say it was inevitable there would be legal challenges.

“I handled an election contest one time; I took it all the way to my state’s Supreme Court,” said Sean Wilson, an attorney who teaches political science at Wright State University. “So I know what the lawyers do when they come into an election contest. They’re trying to look for bad apples, bad votes.”

Every election contains small errors in vote counting, Wilson said, but those ballots receive far more scrutiny and could mean a lot in a close election.

But it would be challenging for the Trump campaign to win legal battles in several states to obtain 270 electoral votes, Wilson added.

“Judges tend to favor not throwing out a ballot unless there’s something really bad,” Wilson explained.

Another hurdle: The Trump campaign does not have a lot of time to challenge the results in court successfully, he said.

“The problem with the presidential election, doing one in a presidential election, is you’ve got to get all this stuff done before mid-December,” Wilson said. “‘Cause those electors have to cast votes by then. That’s what Bush v. Gore ran into.”

Although the country does not often see the results of a presidential election contested, it’s not uncommon for any election that’s very close to be challenged, he added.