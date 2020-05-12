Trump campaign says Michigan Governor ‘failed the people’

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – An official with President Donald Trump’s election campaign called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies during the COVID-19 outbreak draconian during a press conference call with national media on Tuesday.

Rick Gorka, Regional Director of Communications for the Trump Campaign, said the Democratic governor had used the outbreak to advance her political career.

“She’s really failed the people of Michigan by spending the bulk of this crisis on TV,” Gorka said. “She’s put draconian policies in place in Michigan and using this time to advance her political career than take care of the voters who elected her a few years ago.”

Trump blasted Whitmer in March after she appeared on national news networks asking the federal government for more assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. She criticized the federal procurement system in an interview with NBC News, saying it led to states bidding against each other and worsening conditions.

Michigan has recorded 4,584 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday, compared to 1,436 deaths in Ohio. This led to Whitmer issuing 75 executive orders in March for COVID-19 restrictions. Armed protestors filled the Michigan Capital Building on May 1 in response.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan by 10,704 votes – 0.3 percent of the state total, four years after Barack Obama won the state by 9.5. percent. Wilson won the governor’s race in 2018 by 9.5 percent. She’s been considered a top vice-presidential candidate for expected Democrat nominee Joe Biden, who said he planned on picking a woman as his running mate.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and Senior Campaign Advisor, said on the Tuesday call that Biden was pandering to women with his VP announcement, but it wouldn’t work.

“As a woman, I think it’s ridiculous to make a blanket statement that he’s choosing a woman as his running mate,” Trump said. “Those sort of tactics I don’t think are effective. I think saying something like that turns off a lot of women. Women are very smart, we know we are going to vote based on what the person brings to a candidacy instead of what their gender might be.”

Trump said the party hasn’t canceled the Republican National Convention. She said she hoped the country would be resuming some normalcy by the end of the summer when it’s scheduled. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to be held in Charlotte, N.C. beginning Monday, Aug. 24.