Trump campaign files lawsuits to stop vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has now filed two lawsuits trying to halt the vote count in battlegrounds Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager for Trump said in a statement Wednesday that, “Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”

The latest count gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead in Michigan, but Trump currently has the lead in Pennsylvania.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a separate statement Wednesday that the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”

He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted.”

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Now that Wisconsin has been called for Biden, Trump has already signaled that he will be asking for a recount.

Here’s both statements released by the campaign:

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots as the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.” – Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager

“Pennsylvania’s unhinged, radical left Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has tried her hardest to bake in a backdoor to victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots in collusion with the partisan state supreme court. The United States Constitution is clear on this issue: the legislature sets the time, place, and manner of elections in America, not state courts or executive officials. As the President has rightly said, the Supreme Court must resolve this crucial contested legal question, so President Trump’s Campaign is moving to intervene in the existing Supreme Court litigation over the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline. The law is on President Trump’s side: as the Eighth Circuit just said, to change the ballot receipt deadline is in fact a change of the time, place, and manner of the election—and only a state legislature or the United States Congress can do that under the Constitution.” – Justin Clark, Trump 2020 deputy campaign manager

The Associated Press contributed to this report.