Trotwood mayoral candidates share future plans for city ahead of election results

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of polling locations has dropped in Trotwood this year due to damage across the city form the Memorial Day tornadoes. This is just one indication of the impact of the tornadoes on the city of Trotwood and why they are an important topic for both candidates for Trotwood Mayor, Yvette Page and Mayor Mary McDonald.

Yvette Page, who is currently serving on the Trotwood City Council, says she believes the top priority for the city moving forward is bringing a grocer store back to Trotwood. She said the following after speaking with constituents throughout Election Day:

“The biggest thing is going to be bringing a Trotwood grocery store back. That is the number one priority and this is what I have in the works: I’m letting everyone know today that I have been working with the Dayton City market. We are working together to try to make [a co-op] happen in Trotwood.”

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald is seeking re-election and says her top priority is restoring Trotwood’s economic power to help with the rebuilding process.

“We know in order to have Trotwood be a successful community, the creation of living wage jobs is extremely important. That’s where we put our major attention to and we’ve seen it actually work,” explained Mayor McDonald.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and results are expected soon after.

