Township fire department will ask for more money on May ballot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Washington Township Fire Department

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – More calls for help and fewer people available to provide it prompted a local township to ask residents for some money.

Washington Township and some Centerville residents will be asked to vote this spring on a continuous 2.85-mill levy that would enable the Washington Township Fire Department to address a dual trend.

Officials say they are facing a shortage of part-time firefighters and an increasing number of calls for service.

The ballot issue was approved unanimously in January by the Washington Township Board of Trustees.

"Hiring additional full-time firefighters is a necessity if we are to maintain service levels," said Trustee President Dale Berry. However, hourly staffing for a full-time firefighter costs more than twice as much as a part-time firefighter -- about $1,090 compared to $469 for a 24-hour period. Salary, medical benefits and earned time off all contribute to the difference, according to Township officials.

Experts say the part-time shortage has occurred even as the number of fire and emergency medical runs has climbed -- from 6,060 in 2012 to 7,751 in 2018. Much of the increase is fueled by new construction. According to the Township, 629 homes, 865 apartment units and 368 senior living units were either constructed in 2018 or in the planning stage.

Officials say the levy will also allow the township to replace the department's oldest fire station, Station 41 at 163 Maple Avenue.

"Station 41 is 50 years old and too small to support adequate staffing and modern apparatus," said Scott Kujawa, incoming fire chief. "Because the property it sits on does not provide room for expansion, we'll be moving it to a new location."

The cost of replacing the station is estimated at $3.7 million.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 7. Stay with Your Local Election Headquarters at WDTN and WDTN.com for all the ballot issues and candidates as election season spins up again.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.