DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Polls open at 6:30 am today, November 2 for the Ohio General Election. This year, the ballot includes candidates for Dayton Mayor and commission as well as local non-partisan issues, levies, and bonds.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose said that more than 377,000 voters cast absentee ballots or voted early this year. Montgomery County alone saw around 7,000 absentee ballots, 5,000 of which have been returned as of Monday, November 1.

If you forgot to mail in your absentee ballot, you can drop it off at the Montgomery County Board of Elections by 7:30 tonight.

All voters must provide proof of ID at their polling place, the Ohio Secretary of State said. For more information on what identification will be accepted, check out the 2021 Ohio General Election Voting Guide.

Polls will remain open until 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 2.