DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS spoke with U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan following his win in Ohio’s primary election.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Ryan will face Trump-endorsed JD Vance in the November general election following his win of the Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic nomination.

You can watch the full interview with Ryan in the video player at the top of the story.