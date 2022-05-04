DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Tim Ryan will be making campaign stops throughout western Ohio on Wednesday, May 4.

According to Ryan’s campaign, he will be meeting with workers to talk about his plans for Ohio. Ryan will be making a stop in Dayton at 11:15 a.m. for a “Roundtable with Retail Workers.”

Ryan will face Trump-endorsed JD Vance in the November general election following his win of the Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic nomination.

You can watch the event live on WDTN.com in the web player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.