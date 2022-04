SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Democratic Senator candidate Tim Ryan was in Sidney on Monday.

Ryan visited The Spot Restaurant in Sidney at 11 a.m. to speak about his plans for Ohio.

According to polling numbers last week, Ryan was leading the pack with 47% support while also securing endorsements from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Ohio Democratic Party.

Ryan will be holding another meet and greet in Ottawa County at 2:30 p.m.