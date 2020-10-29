WATCH LIVE: Thursday update: Montgomery County Board of Elections handling high turnout

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With just days to go until Election Day, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is giving another update on early voting in the county.

Tuesday, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections Jan Kelly said more people have cast their ballot ahead of election day than did so in 2016.

Nearly 2500 voters cast their ballots Saturday, another 1500 voted early Sunday in half the time. Compared to the entire early voting period in 2016, more than 3500 ballots have already been cast this year with a week to go.

