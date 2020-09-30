‘This is forgotten America’: Dr. Jill Biden campaigns for husband’s presidency in Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a campaign stop at the Alliance Amtrack Station in Ohio. With him was his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who has been by his side for more than 40 years. She is no stranger to Washington politics.

On the heels of Tuesday night’s mostly argumentative debate, Dr. Biden said she believes her husband stood out.

“I think the American people really saw the difference between the two men who were up on the stage,” she said.

Dr. Biden said one thing she has heard repeatedly on the campaign trail is people wanting their jobs back. It’s a sentiment felt strongly in the Mahoning Valley, with many families feeling the ripple effects of GM Lordstown’s closure.

She said her husband plans to “build back better,” which includes building infrastructure and offering job training.

“We need to move forward. Our country is suffering, families are suffering and that’s why we’re here. This is forgotten America,” she said.

When it comes to the issue of policing, Dr. Biden said the former vice president is known for bringing people together and wants to cut down the violence.

“He supports the police. Whether they will support him, he will support them and he does not agree with defunding police, he’s just looking for ways to police better,” she said.

Dr. Biden already has a few platforms in mind should she become the first lady. As a teacher for more than three decades, education tops her list, plus the Joining Forces Initiative and cancer.

“Cancer is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue, it’s an American family issue. All American families seem to be touched by cancer in one way or the other,” she said.

The public was not allowed near the railroad tracks to hear Joe Biden speak, but supporters for him and President Donald Trump still showed up to spread their message.

“I feel strongly for the candidacy of Joe Biden that he’s gonna restore decency in our government and bring back some trust and honor,” said Joe Seremsky, of Salem.

“Never has a man deserved more support from an entire nation, let alone the entire world. He’s actually become my hero. He’s bringing jobs back to America,” said Sher Wenowitz, of Canfield, a Trump supporter.

Supporters from both sides lined the street for several hours leading up to Joe Biden’s stop, many of them making the trip from the Mahoning Valley.