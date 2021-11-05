SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A source of additional revenue failed on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 for the Clark-Shawnee Local School District. The proposed substitute levy did not pass.

According to Superintendent Brian Kuhn, the substitute levy would have combined two existing emergency levies. Funding from the levy would have provided money for things like academic programs, salaries and supplies.

“It would not have been an increase in taxes to our residents, but it would’ve allowed us to capture new revenue from new development, commercial and residential, in the township,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said the substitute levy is relatively new in the state of Ohio and this was the first time the school district proposed something like it. He said because of this some voters might have been confused by what it meant for taxpayers.

“You hear the words new and tax levy, sometimes ‘oh it’s new taxes,’ but it would’ve captured new revenue from new development,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said while the two emergency levies are still in place, he is hopeful the school board can figure out a better strategy for next election.

“After some discussion with the board in the coming months that there is likely going to be something on the May ballot and we’ll discuss whether it’s the substitute levy or a different approach that is best for the district,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn said the board will discuss the levy and get input from members of the community before putting it on the ballot.