Springfield will seek renewal of income tax, plans paving projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield announced Friday a renewal of the 0.4 percent local income tax will allow the City of Springfield to plan street paving and public safety initiatives beyond 2022.

The tax levy was approved by voters in May 2017 and has allowed the reopening of a police substation and fire station as well as pave 34 neighborhood streets with another 29 planned for 2021.

“We are asking voters to approve a renewal in May so we can start planning now for 2023 and beyond. It’s important to carry the momentum we’ve built since the levy was approved four years ago,” said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck. “A renewal this spring will allow us to map out a strategy for public safety improvements and further progress in the Neighborhood Street Paving Program.”

Springfield said no new taxes would be assessed with passage of the renewal in May. The tax only applies to earned income and does not affect retirement or disability benefits. “The funds generated will benefit everyone who lives, works and visits our community,” said Heck.

The measure will appear on the May ballot.