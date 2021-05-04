Springfield mayor, city manager celebrate renewal of income tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield is celebrating the passage of a 10-year renewal for its Earned Income Tax Levy and plan to use the funds gained to plan street paving and public safety initiatives beyond 2022.

The tax levy was approved by voters in May 2017 and allowed the reopening of a police substation and fire station as well as pave 34 neighborhood streets with another 29 planned for 2021.

“We are pleased that the Earned Income Tax Levy Renewal was passed and we wish to thank all those citizens who went to the polls today and made their voices heard. The people of Springfield will benefit tremendously from this renewal,” said Mayor Warren Copeland and City Manager Bryan Heck in a statement.

As it stands, almost 70% of those who voted opted to approve the levy. However, the results have not been officially declared by the Clark County Board of Elections at the time of this writing.