Springboro Schools hoping to pass tax levy in May election to improve school buses, buildings

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – This election day, supporters of Springboro Schools are hoping people will vote for a 2-mill continuous Permanent Improvement Levy.

Officials say the money will go to maintenance, repair and improvement of school property.

“It’s not for salaries its not for general operations of the school district and that’s really one of the big reasons we need this,” said Larry Hook, superintendent of Springboro schools

Hook says the district already has projects that need attention, including a new need for more buses.

“We’ve got 19 of our 69 buses that have passed their useful life,” said Hook. “It’s almost $100k those aren’t cheap but they’re also carrying some pretty precious cargo.”

He also says the Junior High School is in need of a new HVAC system over the summer, which could cost nearly half a million dollars. The funding raised by the levy would also be used for security and technology upgrades, improvements to current buildings and the possible construction of future buildings.

Hook says, the levy would keep the school from having to dip into the general fund for finances, which could impact staff salaries and school activities in the future.

If it passes, the levy will show an increase of 2 mills starting January 1, 2022 but that’s the same time that another tax levy increase of 2-mills will drop off. This means, tax payers will have a net 0 increase in payment on their taxes.

“Two-mills go on, two-mills go off,” explained Hook.

