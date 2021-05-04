Springboro Schools confident community will pass 2 mill levy on May 4 ballot

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro School District is hoping to pass a 2-mill levy on Tuesday’s ballot. Staff within the district say they’re confident community members will vote for its approval.

“We’re very confident in our community and their support for this levy. So we are looking forward to celebrating this evening,” said communication coordinator for the district, Scott Marshall.

Marshall said the levy will not cover teacher salaries, but will be in place permanently to fund other recurring expenses.

“The permanent improvement funds from this levy if passed will go toward capital improvement projects. What that means for our district is these funds would go towards facilities, maintenance — specifically bussing, safety and security, as well as maintenance for our buildings for HVAC units, potholes for parkways and roadways.”

Marshall said currently, the district is looking to replace 19 buses that are beyond their lifespan and tend to a number of other needs. He said if for any reason the levy is not passed, the district will have to use money from the general fund, putting a strain on the district’s finances.

“In the state of Ohio, 90 percent of school districts have a separate permanent improvement fund,” he said. “Our district, Springboro Schools, is one of the 10 percent that does not have a separate permanent improvement fund.”

Luckily, he said if the levy is passed, property owners won’t see an increase in what they’ve been paying in taxes.

“This permanent improvement levy is requesting 2 mills. At the same time that this levy would go into place, which would be January 1 of 2022, 2 mills would be dropping off taxpayers’ duplicates. Two minus two equals a zero dollar net change for property owners.”

If the levy is passed, Marshall said the district plans to celebrate by thanking community members. Voting on the levy ends May 4 at 7 p.m.