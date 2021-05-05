Springboro parents react to approval of 2-mill levy

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of the Springboro Community City School District voted to approve a permanent improvement levy in Tuesday’s election. Most voters — just over 70 percent — were in favor of securing the extra funds for the district.

Springboro parent, Maria Astudillo, said she was among those who voted for yes on the levy.

“I mean, the Springboro community has grown so much and has done so much for our kiddos, that for me as a parent, it was important for me to go vote for the levy to make sure that our kids keep having the same level of education and benefits from the Springboro Schools community,” she said.

Another parent in the district said she even supported the funding by sitting on the levy committee board to advocate for its approval.

“Students are going to benefit from added safety and security in the district,” said mom and levy committee member, Angela Gudz. “We’re going to be able to maintain our buildings and facilities and keep them as great as they should be.”

The levy will also help replace buses that are beyond their lifespan and maintain grounds within the district.

Superintendent Larry Hook added, “This is a big investment this community has made in our buildings and our facilities that it’s now we can really take care of those things without draining the General Fund, which now can be solely for education of children.”

Hook said he wants to thank community members who voted in favor of the levy, which will cause a zero dollar net change in taxes for property owners. More information about the levy can be found here.