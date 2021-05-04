Special election draws fewer voters than 2020; many still eager to make their voices heard with ballot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County election officials say they were prepared for a much lower turnout during this election because of it being a municipal election in an odd year.

“It’s been relatively quiet as we expected. Turnout has been somewhat low but here at the board of elections; whether we have high turnout or low turnout, we give the same effort, execution, and security to every election,” said Sarah Greathouse, deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Weather was also a factor at the polls. But despite the storm, some voters braved the rain

“I think its something we shouldn’t take for granted and i never miss the opportunity if I can possibly help it,” said Shelley Meyers, who came to vote at the Dayton Masonic Center.

Greathouse says there are only 181 precincts open out of the 360 in Montgomery County because not everyone in Montgomery County had something to vote on.

The number of absentee and early ballots was also a hint that voter turnout would be much lower than the historic numbers that came just a few months ago

“Overall, less than 2,000 combined early and by-mail ballots. Just for comparison in 2020 we had just over 100,000 ballots and almost 60,000 voters come in person,” said Greathouse.

The Montgomery County residents who still came to vote said they believe it’s important to make their voices heard in elections.

“I think that Dayton faces some challenges and I think we need to have our voices heard to properly set the course that we want to take,” said Pete Wolf, who came to vote at the Dayton Masonic Center precinct.

“There’s so much excitement around presidential elections and that’s understandable,” said Greathouse. “But the thing is, these municipal elections your vote weighs so much more. These are where the policy gets executed. You choose whether or not to pass or fail a levy you choose who your local elected officials are going to be.”