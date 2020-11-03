YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

Some voting machines slow to start in Darke County

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some voters in Darke County had cast paper ballots Tuesday as some machines malfunctioned on Election Day.

Darke County Board of Elections Director Paul Schlecty told 2 NEWS some machines in a few locations, including New Weston, would not start up Tuesday. Voters, according to Schlecty, had to cast paper ballots for the first 20 minutes.

Schlecty said all machines were up and running smoothly by 9:30 a.m. Scanners in the County are capable of reading the full paper ballots and Schlecty said those ballots will go through the system.

