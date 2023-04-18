TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A decision on alcohol will be on the ballot for some voters in Troy this May.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Troy voters in precinct 3-C can vote on whether to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays at a new restaurant opening this summer.

Old Scratch Pizza is expected to open at the former Troy Fire Station 11 on East Race Street in the summer of 2023.

Currently, Ohio’s liquor law prohibits Sunday alcohol sales unless the matter has previously been voted on by the precinct in which the establishment is located.

The owner of Old Scratch Pizza reportedly told our partners that the liquor permit has already been filed, and the business is just awaiting the potential green light from voters.