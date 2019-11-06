Shaw, Joseph claim Dayton City Commission seats

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Matt Joseph and Christopher Shaw have claimed two open seats on the Dayton City Commission.
They claimed 31% and 30% of the votes, respectively, while Shenise Turner-Sloss earned 23% and David Esrati claimed 13%.
This will be Joseph's fifth term on the city commission, and Shaw's second.
