YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

Sen. Portman releases statement on election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman released a statement Wednesday on the presidential election. 

In the statement, Portman thanked Secretary of State Frank LaRose, poll workers, and the county boards of elections for their handling of voting on Election Day during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He also congratulated Trump on his victory in Ohio and said Ohioans know the president is the right choice to rebuild the economy.

You can read the full statement here

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS