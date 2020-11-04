Sen. Portman releases statement on election

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman released a statement Wednesday on the presidential election.
In the statement, Portman thanked Secretary of State Frank LaRose, poll workers, and the county boards of elections for their handling of voting on Election Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also congratulated Trump on his victory in Ohio and said Ohioans know the president is the right choice to rebuild the economy.
You can read the full statement here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Wisconsin elections officials hold post-election news conference amid close Trump, Biden race
- Proposition to ban abortions after 22 weeks fails in Colorado
- 1-on-1 with Governor Mike DeWine on COVID-19 & the election at 3 p.m.
- Georgia Secretary of State says all ballots to be counted Wednesday
- Michigan Secretary of State provides election update as the country waits for final result