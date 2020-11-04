Sen. Portman releases statement on election

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman released a statement Wednesday on the presidential election.

In the statement, Portman thanked Secretary of State Frank LaRose, poll workers, and the county boards of elections for their handling of voting on Election Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also congratulated Trump on his victory in Ohio and said Ohioans know the president is the right choice to rebuild the economy.

