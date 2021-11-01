COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said ahead of Election Day, 377,399 voters have cast their absentee ballot or voted early statewide. Of those, 172,886 cast their ballot early in-person.

According to LaRose, this data includes all ballots received and processed through 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. Total absentee and early in-person ballots cast are 17.8% (57,100) more than at the same point in November 2019.

“Ohioans trust their elections because we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said LaRose. “There is no such thing as an ‘off-year’ election and voters have been proving that by coming out and making their voices heard in this important election over the past four weeks. Election Day is here and once again Ohio is ready.”

Any outstanding absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 1, or delivered to your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on November 2. Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by November 1 and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results.