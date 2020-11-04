Secretary of State LaRose deems 2020 election process a success

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the 2020 election is already a record-breaking success, and more than 300,000 absentee ballots still could be counted.

He says there were no major issues, but his office is already looking at how to make improvements. Unofficial results in Ohio show 5.8 million Ohioans have voted so far, already a record. That total will continue to grow before results are made official.

Secretary LaRose is calling it a success, but he’s also looking ahead to what can be improved. He said a year ago he wrote “On November 4th the world will know and believe that Ohio had an honest election.” Now he says, “That’s exactly what we accomplished. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work, but we’re happy about it.”

Secretary LaRose says there are bound to be some issues when there are close to 4,000 polling locations in the state. In Miami County for instance, a car accidentally drove into a polling place, but he says there weren’t any major problems.

Secretary LaRose says he wants to modernize the voter registration system, work with the state legislature to finally create an online absentee ballot request system, and allow counties to have more early voting centers.

Political scientist Dr. Daniel Birdsong says the challenge going forward will be to improve the ballot return process. “I just think voting should be easy. We should make it easy on the voters to not only get their ballot but get them back in in a secure format.”

Many Democrats and voters’ rights groups throughout the state were frustrated that ballot drop boxes were only available at the county boards. Secretary LaRose says, “The idea of expanding them to further locations beyond that is a great thing to take up at the Statehouse, but not at the courthouse, and certainly not days before an election is to take place.”

Secretary LaRose is watching the tight races in Pennsylvania and Michigan that still have not been called, saying he knows some of those secretaries of state well.