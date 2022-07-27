COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is just one week before Ohioans take to the polls in the state’s second primary election of the year.



This special primary came down to redistricting. District lines were not ready when the spring primary rolled around, postponing the primary vote for state representatives, state senators, and state central committee members.



Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the Aug. 2 primary is just as important as any other.

“In some races, the candidate that wins the primary may not have all that much competition in the general,” LaRose said. “So, the big decision could be made on Aug. 2.”

Four thousand polling locations, nearly 30,000 poll workers, and a $20 million to $25 million price tag is what it takes to put on the special August primary election.

“It’s unfortunate that some folks have decided to try to file lawsuits for everything that happens in elections,” LaRose said, responding to the necessity of the second primary after the redistricting issues earlier this year. “It’s the nature of what American politics are these days.”



LaRose says 72 of the 88 Ohio counties have met minimum poll worker requirements. Statewide, at least 24,522 poll workers are needed to conduct the election. As of July 27, 28,356 Ohioans have registered.

As of last Friday, just under 30,000 early votes were cast statewide. In previous years, during a mid-term primary, more than one million Ohioans cast votes total.

Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson, Aaron Sellers, said there have been 2,300 mail ballots cast of 6,204 mail-in ballots issued, and 3,252 early voters to date.



Voters like Weston Jones said he hopes momentum picks up.

“How we are represented is incredibly important,” Jones said.

But this midterm election cycle has asked Ohioans to cast their ballot in May, in August, and again in November, when turnout is normally much less than it is in presidential election years.

“There is a point and time where we have to say, ‘Enough is enough, it’s time to run an election,’” LaRose said. “And Ohioans deserve to have that election on a predictable schedule.”



LaRose said if you want an absentee ballot, you should request it by Wednesday evening, which you can do that here.

You can also check your county’s poll worker status and register to become one here.