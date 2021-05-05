Miami Valley school districts celebrate passing of much-needed levies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — School districts throughout the Miami Valley had levies on Tuesday’s ballot and some — like Xenia, Beavercreek and Bellbrook — are now celebrating.

Xenia Community Schools added a 2.3-mill property tax bond issue for its new middle school and Beavercreek City Schools sought a renewal of its 8.7-mill levy. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools asked voters to approve a 4.9-mill emergency operating levy, the first levy to pass since 2015.

“We’re bringing back STEM offerings for our K-5 students, or elementary students. So, that’ll be happening next year. We’re bringing back 31 clubs and activities for our students that directly impact them,” said Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Couzad.

Almost three-fourths of voters in Beavercreek were in favor of the school districts levy. With its passing, the funds gained will sustain the district’s operations and support 18 percent of its budget.

“Obviously we are very excited about the outcome of the levy and just reiterates the support we have from the community on this issue,” said Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent Paul Otten.

In Xenia Community Schools, Stephanie Stephan, a parent, said she’s excited her fifth grader will have the ability to eventually attend the new Warner Middle School the district plans to have built.

“They don’t have to worry about the safety of their buildings, and teachers can concentrate on teaching and not have to worry about the safety of a building that was sorely out of date and needed to be replaced,” said Stephan.

Now the levy’s have been passed, school leaders say they plan to continue securing plans for funding.