DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need a ride on Election Day? The Greater Dayton RTA is giving rides for free.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 is the general election, and the Greater Dayton RTA bus system will be offering free rides to ensure everyone has a chance to vote. Services will be free for the entire day.

The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018, to ensure that polls are accessible to all. Free rides include both fixed-route and paratransit services.

Riders can use the Transit app, which offers real-time information about RTA bus routes and schedules. More information about the app and additional resources can be found here.

To find your polling location, visit the Montgomery County Board of Elections website or visit Ohio’s voting homepage for all counties.