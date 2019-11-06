Riverside officials unsure about next steps after road levy failure

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the second year in a row, voters in Riverside have turned down a levy designed to pay for road repairs.

The city recently underwent a road study that demonstrated the need for improvements.

“70 percent of our streets were rated as fair or poor. So we’re little behind the curve on getting the streets repaired,” said City Manager Mark Carpenter.

In 2018, a road levy was turned down by 51-percent of voters. This year, it failed by a larger margin of 58 to 42 percent.

Carpenter said numbers show even less people casted a ballot for the levy this year.

“Last year, we had over 3,500 ‘yes’ votes for the levy. This year, the combined yes and no was less than the 3,500,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said many of the roads needing repair are residential. For main roads like Woodman Drive or Springfield Street, Riverside can apply for federal grants. But for a residential city like Riverside, most of its streets are in neighborhoods, meaning they aren’t eligible for grants or loans.

“We see what the residents have said and we want to have a discussion with council and determine how to proceed,” said Carpenter.

The levy would have allowed the city to catch up with road repairs, the levy’s failure means its back to square one. At this point, the city does not have a plan for what to do next.

“We’re going to continue to do road repairs as budget allows,” Carpenter said.

