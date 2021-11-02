RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside hopes to pass an income tax levy that would raise taxes for some residents, but decrease taxes for others.

Issue 9 would restore the full 100% income tax credit for the City of Riverside, which currently is at 50%.

If Issue 9 passes, half of Riverside residents who work in another city would no longer have to pay an additional income tax to Riverside on top of the income tax for the city they work for.

The other half of Riverside residents would see a 1% increase to their income tax from 1.5% to 2.5%. That additional 1% from raising the tax would go to the Riverside police and fire departments.

It would fund the creation of 14 full-time firefighter jobs and 3 full-time police officer jobs, along with equipment and other needs.

“It’s used to help pay for important public safety functions, which would be everything from the staffing to the vehicles to the equipment that our first responders use, and it’s a great way oftentimes to make sure that the revenue is there to support them and their operations,” Riverside city manager Josh Rauch said.

With the additional money, the police department will be able to hire another detective and a school resource officer.

The levy would also cover the gap for the fire department, as FEMA funding they received expires in one year.