DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State Rep. Willis Blackshear (D-OH) has officially announced his candidacy for Ohio Senate.

Blackshear and supporters gathered at the West Branch of Dayton Metro Library on Thursday, Dec. 7. At the gathering, the current state representative announced he is running to represent Ohio Senate District 6.

Some of the members in attendance included Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. and Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw.

Blackshear was first elected into the Ohio House in 2020 to serve Montgomery County residents.

WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig

WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig

WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig

The seat Blackshear is campaigning for is being vacated by current State Sen. Niraj Antani. Antani has announced his candidacy for Ohio Senate District 2, which covers multiple counties in southern Ohio.