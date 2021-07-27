Rep. Phil Plummer announces bid for Ohio House Speaker

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rep. Phil Plummer (OH-40) announced Tuesday that he is running for Speaker of the Ohio House, a position once held by Larry Householder.

Plummer took to Twitter to announce his bid for the top seat of the Ohio House. In a post he said, “The word is out! I am running for Speaker of the Ohio House in the next General Assembly.”

From 2008 to 2019, Plummer served Montgomery County as sheriff, but his career with the sheriff’s office started back in 1988.

He is running for the seat vacated by Householder, following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme. The Ohio House voted to expel the former speaker on June 16 — the second time in state history the Legislature voted to expel a sitting member.

Ohio’s will vote for the next General Assembly in November 2022.