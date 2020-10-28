Rep. Mike Turner talks about his job contributions in Dayton-area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Congressman Mike Turner has been in local politics, either as mayor or in the House of Representatives, for 27 years and on Tuesday he’ll be running for reelection as representative of Ohio’s 10th Congressional District.

When asked why he should be reelected, he had this to say:

“Everyone wants to talk about the economy, and central to that, they know about my work with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” Turner said. “When I was first elected we had 19,000 jobs, today we have 30,000 jobs. We think it’s going to go to 34,000 in the next two or three years, just by the work we’ve already done.”

Turner also said he worked with the mayor of Miamisburg to make sure the Fuyao plant wasn’t torn down — this plant was the focal point of the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory. Today, the plant provides 2,000 people with jobs.

He assured voters that regardless of who is in office, he would continue to work with them on a bipartisan basis to better the communities he serves. Turner has worked with each president going back to President Bill Clinton. He said he knows former Vice President Joe Biden personally as well.