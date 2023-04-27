DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, May 2 and a variety of important, local issues are on some of the ballots.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office provides a unique tool for all Ohioans that are registered to vote to make sure their information is correct.

“My Voter Lookup” is a tool in which you are able to type in your identification information, like first and last name plus the county you reside in. Once you’ve found your name and selected it, it will tell you all of your important voter information.

On the “Voter Profile Page,” you will find all the necessary details to know before you head to the polls.

Your address, full name and polling location will be visible on the webpage. Precinct information and district information are also included on the same site. You will be able to find out what Congressional, Senate and State Representative Districts you are considered, which is important to individuals voting.

Before you even head to the polls on Election Day, you are able to click on the county you reside in to see what exactly you will be able to vote on.

If you live in Montgomery County, you will be rerouted to the Montgomery County Board of Elections website after clicking Montgomery County on the map. There is an option after typing your name into the database to view your sample ballots on what issues you will be voting on to read into them before going to vote.

The resource is available for all counties within the Miami Valley and around the state.