COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans will vote in the fall on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday evening.

The initiated statute will join an abortion rights constitutional amendment and local elections — such as in Columbus, for mayor and the city council — on the Nov. 7 ballot.

It generally seeks to legalize “adult-use” sale, purchase and possession of cannabis for Ohioans who are 21 and older. Under the proposed law text, Ohioans could also grow a small number of plants from their homes.

After being told it was short on signatures to get a statute on the ballot in late July, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol said Aug. 3 it submitted thousands of supplemental signatures to the secretary of state’s office. Those were verified over the last two weeks, confirming the coalition had gathered enough signatures to meet the mark for the fall ballot.

Initially, the coalition submitted 222,198 signatures. At least 124,046 of those had to be verified by Ohio county’s boards of elections, which the coalition was just shy of, so under Ohio law, it had 10 days to collect additional names.

When it came time to resubmit, the coalition sent in 6,459 additional signatures — 4,405 of which were rendered valid by county boards of election.

“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to

bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election

Day,” spokesperson Tom Haren said in a statement.

Close to 59% percent of likely Ohio voters, responding to a recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll, said they would vote in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. Only 6.6% were undecided, with 34.8% against the issue.

If the issue passes, the state plans to levy a 10% adult-use tax on all marijuana sales in addition to the state’s sales tax. Some of the tax revenue would go toward equity and jobs programs, according to the proposed law text.

“We wanted to get across that our proposal would institute a regulated system so that consumers have confidence that the products they’re buying or are safe, are unadulterated and are regulated,” said Haren.

The coalition has received close to $2.96 million in contributions as of July, according to its latest campaign finance filing. As of that filing, however, it only had about $9,500 in cash on hand. Its biggest donor, so far, is the Marijuana Policy Project — a Washington D.C.-based national organization pushing for marijuana policy overhauls.

Before the initiative was even on the ballot, an initial coalition against recreational marijuana emerged earlier in the week. It includes the Ohio chapters of the Children’s Hospital Association, Association of Chiefs of Police and Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, among several other organizations.

Colleen Oakes with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition spoke against the issue saying, “The more that our kids see marijuana use in their homes, in their communities at school, the more likely they are to use themselves and at an earlier age. So all of this as more access is available, kind of trickles down to our most vulnerable populations.”

The issue made it onto the ballot as an initiated statute rather than a constitutional amendment, so the state legislature has the ability to amend the proposal if it passes into law in November. Legislators could even vote to overturn it in its entirety.