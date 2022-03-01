DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After two failed attempts to make Ohio’s redistricting map constitutional, it’s back to the drawing board for the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

Though the first two maps resulted in minor changes, Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek says this third map is throwing them for a loop. “When they changed Representative Plummers, Representative Creech, part of Representative Blackshears, as well as Representative White’s district, all of those changes even though some of those are small changes do impact our system and it takes us awhile to recreate that map as well as adjust it in our voter registration system,” said Rezabek.

Military and overseas voting begins March 18, but primary election day is May 3. Rezabek says that a tight deadline continues to inch closer. “We double triple and quadruple check things. So, this time we may be only to with the time frame double check things.”

Clark County’s Board of Elections Director Jason Baker says that he and his team are also dealing with tight deadlines, and are working with other Ohio Association of Election officials (OAEO) to find a proper solution.

“I do know that our organization OAEO presented a letter to the state senate state house, ask them to see if they can postpone the May primary, or at least move it back,” said Baker.

Rezabek says he’s also worried about the pressure put on election workers. “At some point that stress is going to have some major effect. That’s my major concern, and I’ve expressed that to all the individuals that I’ve called and had conversations with.”

Republican Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani feels that these redistricting maps are an important process.

“It determines who represents us and all of our communities. You know, there’s going to be obvious disagreements between the parties,” said Antani. “Obviously the Ohio redistricting commission is in charge of passing a congressional map. They did that and unfortunately the court struck it down. You know we are really under the gun here now being almost 60 days away from the primary.”

However, Democrat Ohio State Representative Willis Blackshear Jr. feels timing is of the essence. “I believe that if the commission would’ve just proposed fair maps to begin with we wouldn’t be in the situation we’re in right now.”

Blackshear is a former board of elections employee, and like Rezabek, he’s worried about the deadline putting too much stress on the election workers. “I believe that we need to push back, postpone the elections and choose another day. I mean look, we still don’t even have maps for congressional candidates, state house, and state senate districts.”

Antani says the hope now is that a fair and swift redistricting map gets approved. “At this point there just needs to be a constitutional map that the court approves so that the primary can go forward.”