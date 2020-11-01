President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, campaigns for father in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump spoke in Canfield on Saturday.

She stopped at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on Palmyra Road.

Ivanka was introduced by Christina Hagan, who is running against Congressman Tim Ryan, and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Ivanka criticized politicians who she said often did nothing in order to campaign on solving those issues. She said her father didn’t run for office to win the praises of those in Washington but rather “Make America Great Again.”

“In three days from now, we are going to win, and we are going to secure four more years for the people’s president, my father, Donald J. Trump,” Ivanka said.

She said she realizes that his communication style is unusual and his Tweets are unfiltered, but she said those have led to results.

She touted Trump “fixing broken trade deals” and bringing jobs back to Ohio. Ivanka also praised her father’s tax and regulatory cuts.

“Donald Trump came to Washington for one reason and one reason only: to make America great again,” Ivanka said.

She also criticized the Democratic Party, which she said is not the party that it used to be. She said she has met former Democrats across the U.S. who are now supporting President Trump, which led to cheers from some in the audience who identified as former Democrats.

She also commended her father’s work to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation — an issue she says is dear to her heart.

Ivanka recognized members of local law enforcement involved in a recent state-wide anti human trafficking operation that resulted in the arrests of more than 170 people, 14 of them locally.

“We appreciate your passion for human trafficking and for the children,” said Kelly Jankowski of the Youngstown Police.

She also addressed the coronavirus, saying her father would defeat it without shutting down the economy.

“America needs four more years of a warrior in the White House,” she said.

“She told us exactly what we need to hear and what we know though really what we’ve heard from Donald Trump before,” said Mary Theis of Women for Trump.

“I think that she did a very good job of the promises kept that President Trump has done and his vision for the future,” said Ray Duffett, a Trump supporter.

Watch the video above to see her full speech.

In response to Ivanka Trump’s appearance in Canfield, Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper released the following statement: