President Trump holding campaign event in Ohio Sept. 21

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) — President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Ohio for his Great American Comeback event at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

The rally is set for Sept. 21 and begins at 7 p.m., however doors will open at 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public but tickets are required. Those who request a ticket must waive liability for the risk of COVID-19 exposure. All tickets are subject to a first-come, first-served basis.

Trump’s visit to the Greater Toledo area comes just days after Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop in Muskingum County.

The Trump campaign is making several stops across the Midwest, holding rallies and events in some of the countries most prominent swing states.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace was selected to be the moderator.

Click here if to buy tickets for the Great American Comeback event in Swanton.