Pres. Trump plans stop in Vandalia Sept. 21

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump will visit Wright Bros Aero in Vandalia Monday, Sept. 21, to deliver remarks at 4:30 p.m. on fighting for the American worker.

This announcement came Thursday and will be followed by another stop in Swanton near Toledo. Trump will continue his Great American Comeback event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

It is unclear at this time whether the event will be open to the general public.

The first presidential debate is set for Sept. 29 at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace was selected to be the moderator.

Click here if to buy tickets for the Great American Comeback event in Swanton.