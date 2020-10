President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Gastonia, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump is visiting the battleground state of Ohio once again for a “Make America Great Again” rally in Circleville Saturday.

Trump will be joined by local political figures.

To register for up to two tickets, click here.