Pres. Trump announces 10% tariffs on remaining China imports ahead of rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is inside U.S. Bank Arena, where President Trump will speak in a matter of hours.

The President announced Thursday that starting September 1, the United States will start putting an additional 10 percent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of goods and products coming into the country from China.

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

Additionally, North Korea has conducted their third missile launch in the past two weeks.

Trump is expected to touch on these topics, as well as the state of the economy and manufacturing in the country during his rally tonight at 7.

