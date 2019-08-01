Pres. Trump announces 10% tariffs on remaining China imports ahead of rally

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is inside U.S. Bank Arena, where President Trump will speak in a matter of hours.
READ MORE: Trump campaign prepares for Cincinnati rally
The President announced Thursday that starting September 1, the United States will start putting an additional 10 percent tariff on the remaining 300 billion dollars of goods and products coming into the country from China.
Additionally, North Korea has conducted their third missile launch in the past two weeks.
Trump is expected to touch on these topics, as well as the state of the economy and manufacturing in the country during his rally tonight at 7.
You can catch the rally live on WDTN.com.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.