Preparations, expectations for Ohio Primary Election voter turnout

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election across Ohio, county board of election officials say this year will be a little more quiet than last November’s historic turnout.

In Montgomery County, Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said he and his team are prepared for any number of people but doubt it’ll be like last years.

“We will not see the numbers that we saw in November. [The] election isn’t open to the whole county, only certain jurisdictions because that’s what’s on the ballot. Even in those areas we’re not seeing a lot of activity,” said Rezabek.

Rezabek said that so far, Montgomery County has seen less than 1% of early and absentee voters cast their ballots.

“We hope it’s as large a turnout as possible. My team is ready to, … it’d be great to have 100% turn out or at least as high as we had in November,” said Rezabek.

In Clark County, a smaller turnout is also expected. However, County Elections Director Jason Baker said they’re up for any task Tuesday might bring.

“So we’re just over the 1,000 mark with ballots being sent out. So, relatively less than what it was last November. We’re less busy. The stress part comes in when you wanna be accurate on what you’re sending out to the voters. It’s always stressful when you wanna be accurate, but as far as being busy, it’s nice this is a slower election,” said Baker.

Early voting in Ohio ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3. Primary Election voting begins at 6:30 a.m. on May 4, ending at 7:30 p.m. that same day.