Political experts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin still urging patience

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The battle for several key midwestern states is reaching a fever pitch. Wednesday President Trump’s legal team filed lawsuits in Michigan and Pennsylvania to stop the ballot counting process. His campaign also says it will request a recount in Wisconsin.

The spotlight that has shined so brightly on Ohio in elections past is now focused on those three midwestern states, any of which could be the tipping point this year. Experts and analysts in those key states all urged patience, saying the system is working.

David Thornburgh is the President and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. He says it’s like telling people, “I’m going to tell you the plot of this movie, and then when you see the movie, you’ll be shocked that the movie is actually following the plot lines that I described.”

Thornburgh says what’s playing out right now in Pennsylvania –a slow, deliberate, and secure vote count– is exactly what was expected. For 116 years, his Committee of Seventy has been working to improve elections in Philadelphia. His organization is preaching patience, and patriotism.

Over in Wisconsin, the Trump campaign wants a recount, but that’s not likely to swing the state back to the president. Dr. John Blakeman, professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, says, “You’re talking about a fraction of the original tally that might actually change.”

Dr. Blakeman says, “I cannot think of an example in recent memory, at the local level at least, where a recount has led to the election results being overturned.”

In Wisconsin especially, but also Michigan and Pennsylvania, analysts are reminding people of the process: votes have already been cast, they just need to be counted.

Kathleen Culver, the Director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says, “You have to provide context that helps us all understand this isn’t an election being stolen, it’s votes being counted until the last vote is counted.”

Back in Pennsylvania, Thornburgh believes a final tally could come Friday. But he again calls for accuracy and not speed. “I know both sides are lawyered up and looking for all kinds of angles on this and that, but we have to respect the will of the voters.”