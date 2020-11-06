Political expert weighs in on allegations of voter fraud in battleground states

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in several key battleground states that are still counting ballots, alleging that fraudulent activity has tipped the presidential race in former Vice President Joe Biden’s favor.

As of Friday afternoon, Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania haven’t been called for either candidate, according to the Associated Press. Arizona has only been called by AP and Fox News, every other network has refrained from giving it to Biden.

Dr. Lee Hannah, a professor of political science at Wright State University, said that there are a number of states still counting their ballots and Ohio is one of them. Ballots postmarked by Election Day could still be on the way, especially if sent by overseas military personnel.

Trump spoke from the White House Thursday, the first time since election night, claiming that if “legal” votes were counted he would win. He then made unfounded claims that the election was being stolen from him by “illegal” votes and votes that came in late.

“If you look at a number of leading Republicans in the country, in the Senate — Ben Sasse, Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell, Rob Portman — they’ve all come out and essentially said that they don’t see anything awry at the moment,” Hannah said.

This includes Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), who told Fox News that he saw no evidence to support Trump’s claim in his state. Adding that the president’s words were “very disturbing.”

“Georgia has a Republican trifecta — they have a Republican legislature, a Republican secretary of state and a Republican governor — and they haven’t raised any alarms at the moment,” Hannah said. “It’s worth noting that a lot of people with good information have not entertained some of these more extreme ideas about voter fraud.”