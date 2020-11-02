Political analysts urge patience on Election Night, delayed results not an automatic sign of trouble

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Political experts say the record early voter turnout in many states underscores the importance of the election. Now they’re pushing for patience as results come in Tuesday night, saying delays are expected and are not a sign of tampering or trouble.

The record number of absentee voters here in Ohio and across the country will change how we digest election night returns. The state of Ohio has extensive experience with the absentee process so the overall results here may be evident Tuesday night. But it could take several days for some other states to count millions of ballots.

David Bodary is the Vice President of Program Planning for the Greater Dayton Area League of Women Voters. He says, “My anticipation is that we won’t know definitively tomorrow the outcome of the election.” And Bodary says that’s ok.

He says older voters may be conditioned to expect a decisive winner on election night, but that may not be realistic this year. Bodary says, “I think who’ve lived through the last three presidential elections realize that it isn’t necessarily the case. And they have no previous history to lead them to believe it should be the case.”

The Ohio Association of Election Officials represents all county boards of elections. Executive Director Aaron Ockerman says Ohio’s process is efficient, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“We know that other states are not allowing their election officials to begin to tabulate or process the absentee ballots they’ve received to date. And in some cases like Michigan that’s a substantial number.”

Pennsylvania is also preparing for delayed results. In Ohio, an automatic recount is triggered if the margin of victory is less than one-quarter of one percent. Or the candidates can request a recount at their own expense. Ockerman is confident every vote will be counted, but a close margin invites scrutiny. He says, “Candidly, the prayer of every election official tonight when they go to bed, if they go to bed, is going to be ‘please god don’t let it be close.'”

Bodary says an Ohio winner may be clear Tuesday night, in part because of the reliability of the state’s absentee process. “We also have some pretty strong systems in place to help support the communication and the delineation of outcomes as the polls close at 7:30.”