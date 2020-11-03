PHOTOS: People line up to vote on Election Day in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voter across the Miami Valley lined up Tuesday morning as polls opened for Election Day.
Share your photos with us here. You can find all the election information you need right here on Your Local Election Headquarters.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Van crashes into polling location in Tipp City
- Voting machines down in Bellbrook polling place
- WATCH LIVE: Montgomery County Board of Elections to give update on Election Day
- Some voting machines slow to start in Darke County
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta nears Nicaragua as Category 4 storm