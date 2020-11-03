YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

PHOTOS: People line up to vote on Election Day in the Miami Valley

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voter across the Miami Valley lined up Tuesday morning as polls opened for Election Day.

  • Voting lines at Centerville High School on Election Day.
  • Park Layne Elementary on Election Day. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)
  • Voters at the Lofino Plaza in Beavercreek. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)
  • Voting lines at WSU Nutter Center. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)
  • Voters at Kettering Middle School on Election Day. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

Share your photos with us here.

