PHOTOS: People line up to vote on Election Day in the Miami Valley

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some voters in Darke County had cast paper ballots Tuesday as some machines malfunctioned on Election Day.

Darke County Board of Elections Director Paul Schlecty told 2 NEWS some machines in a few locations, including New Weston, would not start up Tuesday. Voters, according to Schlecty, had to cast paper ballots for the first 20 minutes.