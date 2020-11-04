OhioVotes: Who won, what passed in the Miami Valley?

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HQ: Latest Headlines | Report Poll Issues | Washington D.C. Bureau | Election Results

OHIO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 1

With this win, Congressman Steve Chabot will serve his 13th term as representative for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He was unseated for one term in 2008 but won the following election in 2010.

In a message to his constituents, Chabot said: “It is my commitment to you to continue to give it my all in representing you in the U.S. House of Representatives, whoever is President, and whichever party controls the House and the Senate. Please let me know if I can be of any help to you or your family.”

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 4

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 5

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8

U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 10

