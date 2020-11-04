OhioVotes: Who won, what passed in the Miami Valley?

OHIO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 1
With this win, Congressman Steve Chabot will serve his 13th term as representative for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He was unseated for one term in 2008 but won the following election in 2010.
In a message to his constituents, Chabot said: “It is my commitment to you to continue to give it my all in representing you in the U.S. House of Representatives, whoever is President, and whichever party controls the House and the Senate. Please let me know if I can be of any help to you or your family.”
- Steve Chabot (R) — 193,637 votes — 51.9%
- Kate Schroder (D) — 166,061 votes — 44.6%
- Kevin Kahn (L) — 13042 votes — 3.5%
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 4
- Jim Jordan (R) — 230,384 votes — 67.9%
- Shannon M. Freshour (D) — 99,663 votes — 29.4%
- Steve Perkins (L) — 9,436 votes — 2.8$
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 5
- Bob Latta (R) — 251,713 votes — 68.0%
- Nick Rubando (D) — 118,245 votes — 32.0%
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 8
- Warren Davidson (R) — 241,503 votes — 69.1%
- Vanessa Enoch (D) — 108,244 votes — 30.9%
U.S. House of Representatives – Ohio 10
- Mike Turner (R) — 208,347 votes — 58.5%
- Desiree Tims (D) — 147,985 votes — 41.5%
