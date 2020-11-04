OhioVotes: Montgomery County breaks early voting records

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS, Your Local Election Headquarters, has been stationed at polling locations across the Miami Valley to bring you the latest on voter turnout this Election Day.
7:26 p.m.
2 NEWS Reporter Kiona Dyches said voters at Cox Arboretum were mindful of other voters and of the COVID-19 guidelines. Voting machines were spaced a safe distance a part from one another.
Election officials said over 57,000 people voted early in-person throughout the county and they mailed out over 102,000 absentee ballots. At the time of this writing they have received back 93,000 absentee ballots.
Voters told 2 NEWS that the wait time was minimal on Election Day. Though turnout Tuesday was less than expected, Montgomery County still broke previous early voting records.
