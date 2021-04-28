Ohio’s top elections official visits Montgomery County ahead of May 4 election

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Secretary of State was in town Wednesday making sure everything was ready in Montgomery County for the May 4 election.

Secretary Frank LaRose said Ohio is one of the best positioned states in the entire country to ensure voter security and is leading the way with new legislation being proposed.

LaRose proposed the Voter Modernization and Security Act, which aims at securing two priorities: the voter verification and registration system, plus a secure online absentee ballot request system.

His proposal would remove Monday voting — giving polling locations more time to set up properly — reallocating those hours to the weekend prior to the election. Ohio would also adopt a voter verification and registration system that would integrate with the BMV’s systems. LaRose believes this would secure and streamline Ohio’s voter verification process.

“The good news is Ohio doesn’t need to make radical changes to the way we run elections, Ohio doesn’t need to massively reform our system. In many ways, Ohio is the example many states want to follow,” said LaRose. “We have that correct balance in Ohio, we don’t have to make a choice between accessible and convenient, or honest and accurate elections. We have both.”

For more information about the Voter Modernization and Security Act, click here.