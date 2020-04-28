Ohio’s historic mail-in Primary Election underway as pandemic halts in-person voting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio held a historic Primary Election on Tuesday. For the first time ever, it was nearly an all mail-in election.

Voters had to request an absentee ballot and mail them in no later than Monday, April 27. Those that had an absentee ballot but didn’t mail them in were able to drop them off at their county Boards of Election until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, as Secretary of State, Frank LaRose said each county had a secure drop-box.

In Montgomery County, the box was located in front of the County Administration building, and many voters told 2 NEWS while it was an unusual experience, it was a necessary way to have their voices heard during this pandemic.

“We actually just requested the ballots last week and we were surprised they came yesterday in the mail, so we just dropped them off in person and it was just as easy as anything else,” said Kelly Furterer.

“It’s important that we vote and I understand it’s important that we stay safe, so if you can still get out and stay safe, there’s not a lot of people here so I feel comfortable coming down to drop it off in the box over here, so I’m pretty happy about how it worked out for us today,” added another Montgomery County voter, Anthony Vannoy.

LaRose said individuals who met certain requirements could vote in-person on Tuesday including those with disabilities, who are homeless or have no mailing address, and those who properly requested the ballot by the correct deadline but never received one.

LaRose expected that to be a small number of individuals and said all votes the Boards of Elections have by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday will still be counted electronically.

“The ballots that come in are a hand marked paper ballot, the county Board of Elections have high-speed scanners, and in many cases, the ballots that have been received in advance have already been scanned but not tabulated,” said LaRose.

LaRose said one difference because of the mail-in primary is election night reporting because there will be no updates given throughout the evening, instead, they should have all results to report around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“These aren’t precinct level election results, we don’t have these different precincts locations that are reporting results,” said LaRose. “What you’ll have is one aggregate number per county so each county will report all at once.”

LaRose said the same as every election night, the results are unofficial until they are certified a few weeks later.

That should happen in mid-May, and he said Tuesday night’s unofficial results could slightly change, but he said that’s typical of any election.

“Usually there’s very little variation in that because the majority of those ballots are all counted by election night,” said LaRose. “That will be a little different this year because we will continue to receive ballots on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday on into the weekend. The numbers that are reported Tuesday night will give you a pretty good indication of where the election is headed and certainly in those races were there is a large separation between the leader and the second place.”

Stay tuned with 2 NEWS as we continue to follow the Primary Election. We will post results as soon as they come in.